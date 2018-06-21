At 10 years old, most young girls dream of being a pop star or maybe a famous actress, but at the Texas A&M University-Central Texas library’s STEM workshop, you’ll find local students with dream jobs.
After watching the movie “Hidden Figures,” 10-year-old Faith Pearson told her mom, Angela, that she wants to be an engineer for NASA.
“She’s got her heart set on it,” said Angela of her daughter’s career aspiration.
Faith is one of 24 girls participating in the all-female science, technology, engineering and mathematics camp this week.
“We wanted the girls to be in an environment where they learn from other girls,” said Dr. Agnes Tang, a professor in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at A&M-Central Texas. “Sometimes in a classroom where, when you talk about STEM, especially math and engineering, girls tend to get intimidated by boys.”
Tang noted that when boys are quick to answer in class, it sometimes leads adolescent girls who are interested in the STEM field to shy away from being open and willing to answer questions.
“I think it’s important that we have STEM at this age to encourage young girls to go into those fields,” she added, noting that the library will host a co-ed STEM workshop later in the summer.
Angela also found the all-girls camp to be beneficial for her daughter because she believes it allows young girls to be themselves.
Not only is Faith participating in the free daily workshop provided by the university, she chose to participate in a Girl Scouts sleep away STEM summer camp later this summer.
“She loves her science and math,” Angela said. “She loves all this kind of stuff.”
Not only does she enjoy learning science, it’s one way in which she can continue to connect and bond with her father who is currently deployed.
“She was FaceTiming him this morning and telling him all about the brain and the stuff that she learned,” Angela recounted.
Last year’s STEM camp ran for four weeks and the girls learned about a different country each week. At the end of the program, they designed a water filter that could reach a country of their choosing.
This year, the camp theme is brain physiology.
“I think it’s really cool that we’re doing the brain instead of math and engineering,” Tang said, noting that most children don’t relate the human body to the STEM field. “They think of math and engineering.”
The girls have learned about parts of the brain, how it functions and participate in daily activities to put that knowledge into understanding.
“It’s not like school,” said 9-year-old Catherine Walker. “Anyone can come and have fun and do stuff instead of sitting down and writing papers all day.”
Walker was nominated by her school to attend the two-week workshop.
“My teacher really thought I’d be good at this camp,” she said. “And my parents said this is a good opportunity to learn something new.”
And while the camp currently hosts 24 girls, with another 30 registered for the other session, the program had to limit how many campers could attend due to funding.
The camp is made possible through a grant from the National Network of Libraries of Medicine this year but more funds could help the A&M Central Texas Library and Department of Curriculum and Instruction reach more students.
“We have the facilities, we have the teachers to teach them, we have access to our biology department and our math department and our solar research center,” said Tang. “We have people who will work with the children, we just need more money.”
Seven of the girls currently attending the camp, including 10-year-old Krystle Vazquez, are continuing their STEM education by attending Roy J. Smith and the STEM Academy.
“I like science in the chemistry field,” Vazquez said of her favorite part of science. “It’s that there are so many possibilities because not everything is discovered yet.
“And there’s always new chemical reactions, you can learn how they work and just break it down and break it down into like smaller pieces as you go.”
With endless possibilities in chemical reactions that have yet to be discovered, Vazquez has her heart set on one career goal: “I want to be a research and development chemist.”
And while chemistry is her favorite subject, having the opportunity to learn about the human brain and hold an actual one continues to inspire her love of STEM.
“You could see all the wrinkles,” Vazquez described the experience. “When you touched it, it was slimy and weird.”
As she pushed the two hemispheres together a bubble formed in the back, initially taking her by surprise.
“But then I remembered that it was just the oxygen in the tissue and when I squished it, it formed a bubble,” she said.
Although the camp did a demonstration of the brain with oatmeal and warm water, holding the brain was still an interesting experience for Walker.
“It felt super gross and squishy,” she said. “But it was cool to see what my brain will look like in the future with all the different parts.”
It’s not every day that young girls interested in science get the chance to hold a real human brain and it’s an experience they were excited to have.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” Vazquez said. “You just think of your brain as just there, it’s there to help you stay alive.
“But once you actually see the stuff that makes you who you are, that’s amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.