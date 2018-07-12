One Killeen resident decided she didn’t need anything for her birthday and instead chose to celebrate the occasion giving back to other women in the community.
Army retiree Lillian Lennon collected and gave out 66 purses filled with female hygiene products and snacks to the Friends in Crisis Shelter on Thursday in honor of her 66th birthday.
“I don’t need anything,” she said. “Then I thought about coming back in a month and replenishing their bags.”
Inspired by a photo she found online that suggested women keep a purse in their car filled with these basic necessities, Lennon reached out to her friends on social media to help her reach her goal. She spent Thursday afternoon handing out the purses, extra snacks, water bottles and shoes to the women of the shelter.
