Glare

Glare from the sun appears in the east during morning traffic on Interstate 14 in Nolanville Friday.

 Jacob Brooks | Herald

Changes are coming to Interstate 14 in Nolanville, including the addition of a traffic lane in each direction, and now a reduced speed limit.

At the Nolanville City Council meeting Thursday, the Nolanville City Council also agreed to modify the city ordinance to lower the speed limit on Interstate 14 to 65 mph from 75 mph. The change will go into effect at a later date.

