Family and friends of the woman and daughter from Harker Heights who died after being hit by a car last Thursday in Killeen, have started a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.
Ashley Carol Leonetti, 32, and a 2-year-old were walking on Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard near Dogwood Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. when they were hit by a black Hyundai traveling eastbound in the inside lane, Killeen police said in a news release.
Leonetti's daughter, Allissia Leonetti, 2, affectionately known as “Ally Cat,” died with her mother, according to the GoFundMe page.
Leonetti leaves behind an older son, according to the GoFundMe page.
So far, people have donated just over $1,000. The page can be found at: www.gofundme.com/sxkgt-funeral-arrangements.
The Herald is continuing to work on this story.
