A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for a Saegert Elementary School student who died earlier this week.
School officials said the second-grader was hospitalized with bacterial meningitis before his death.
The school’s PTA shared a link to the fundraising page Friday on Facebook. The post says the GoFundMe was set up to help the family of “the student we lost.”
The fundraising page identifies the student as Damonte and says he died unexpectedly on Wednesday. Damonte is survived by his parents, Kimbery and Robert, and by his three brothers. It adds that Damonte dreamed of becoming a firefighter.
Local NBC news affiliate KCEN reported the boy’s name as Demonte Deshannon.
The page asks for prayers and donations to help the family following his death. It also asks people to share the page on social media along with the hashtag #lucky8.
The page had an initial fundraising goal of $3,000, but was over $4,000 Friday afternoon.
An attempt to contact the organizer of the GoFundMe page was unsuccessful.
The link to the GoFundMe page for Damonte is https://www.gofundme.com/damonte039s-memories?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_dn_cpgnstaticsmall_r&fbclid=IwAR1mfh9i1t68rRm6ivn9dP0NwDQ9O5ORxMyD0zHKqfJGFwOJqrmmO8RFcNE.
There have been no new meningitis cases reported, the school district said Friday. Classes at Saegert are proceeding, and students are getting ready for state testing three days next week, officials said.
dperdue@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7568
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.