Communities In Schools of Greater Central Texas will hold its 20th annual Ken Morgan Golf Tournament on June 16 at the Courses of Clear Creek on Fort Hood. The four-person scramble begins with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Registration is at 7 a.m. The cost is $75 per golfer or $300 per team. The entry fee includes breakfast, lunch, snacks, a goodie bag, team photo and prizes. The entry deadline is May 28.
In addition to tournament play, golfers can enter the Dixon Challenge for $10, the Dixon Aurelius Challenge for $20 and the $20,000 Legend Shootout for $10.
Awards will be presented following the tournament to the first, fifth, 11th and last place teams. Prizes will also be given for the closest to the pin, the longest drive and the best dressed team. Golfers can also purchase mulligans (two for $10) and tickets for prize drawings (one dollar each).
To enter or learn about sponsorship opportunities, contact Christine Elias at CIS at 254-554-2132 or email christine.elias@cis-tx.org.
CIS is a non-profit organization dedicated to impacting the lives of young children in a positive way, helping them achieve the success they often find unattainable. CIS provides assistance to help young people stay in school, improve academically, improve attendance, improve behavior and graduate. It serves the Belton, Copperas Cove, Florence, Killeen, Salado and Temple school districts in Bell, Coryell and Williamson counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.