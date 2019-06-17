A Killeen man has been identified as the suspect of a fire that left seven dogs and one bird dead.
William Miller, 38, was arraigned June 14 on eight charges stemming from a house fire after what police say was caused while attempting to evade arrest.
The charges, including four felonies, range from vehicle theft to evading arrest.
Officers were called in at 9:05 a.m. June 13 to Crockett Drive where the reported stolen vehicle, a 2019 Chevy Silverado, was located. They spotted a man in the driver's seat, according to the Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez.
When the man, later identified as Miller, failed to step out of the vehicle, he then attempted to flee in the car and made his way to Stewart Street where the vehicle crashed into a parked car and motorcycle, police said.
“The suspect then fled on foot and there was a foot pursuit,” Miramontez said.
Miller made his way to the 500 block of Goodnight Drive trying to gain access to vacant homes, Miramontez said.
After he made his way to an occupied home, Miller then "created a diversion,” by starting a fire indoors.
“It didn’t take long for police to apprehend the suspect as he walked out of the home 15 minutes after he started the fire,” Miramontez said.
Miller was apprehended at 10:55 a.m. the same day.
No injuries were reported.
mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
