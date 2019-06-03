AUSTIN — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a bill into law banning red-light traffic cameras in the state.
Abbott tweeted Saturday that he signed off on the ban, which takes effect Sept. 1.
Such cameras take images of vehicles entering intersections when red stoplights are lighted. Drivers are usually fined $75.
Critics say red-light cameras are unconstitutional and contribute to traffic accidents. Supporters say red-light cameras help make streets safer and generate funds for cities and other government entities.
An amendment lets cities keep operating the cameras until their contracts with vendors expire, although some communities have begun negotiations to terminate the deals earlier. The law also prevents counties and Texas officials from refusing to register a vehicle amid unpaid red-light camera tickets.
Killeen’s controversial red-light photo enforcement program ended in 2017, with the Killeen City Council reaching a 3-2 consensus to end the program in March 2017. The city’s contract with Chicago-based Redflex Traffic Systems officially expired April 30, 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.