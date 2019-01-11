While Fort Hood has reported that the ongoing government shutdown has not affected the military or agencies on post, there are some affects to the area.
“The government shutdown has not directly affected the federal workers in Killeen that much unless you work for the Internal Revenue Services and Transportation Security Administration and others,” said Samuel Boles, president of the local American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) local 1920 chapter. “However, I have workers who have family members that work for these organizations and my workers have assisted their family members to help them stay on their feet during this shutdown.”
If the shutdown continues, it will directly impact the federal workers more so than it is now, according to a statement from the local AFGE chapter.
“Our national office on the 31st of December filed a lawsuit against Congress and the Trump Administration over the partial government shutdown,” Boles said. “We are waiting to see how these lawsuits will turn out.”
According to the Office of Personnel Management and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the top three agency’s affected by the 2018 government shutdown in Texas are the Departments of Treasury, Homeland Security and Transportation.
The Bell County Public Health district announced via its website that its WIC offices will remain open, and the United States Postal Service will remain open.
