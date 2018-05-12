BELTON — Just over 300 students walked the stage to receive their diplomas during the Central Texas College commencement ceremony Friday night at the Bell County Expo Center.
Students received associate’s degrees in science, the arts, applied science, and certificates of completion for various programs. A total of 283 associate degrees were awarded and 22 certificates during the ceremony, according to a CTC press release.
Although many students were from the Central Texas area, some traveled from CTC campuses as far as Washington, D.C., Florida, Colorado, North Carolina and more, to participate in the ceremony.
Yellow ribbons were placed on the outside of each row of student seats to symbolize the active-duty or deployed soldiers that could not attend.
A total of 134 active-duty military personnel and 160 military family members and dependents graduated Friday, according to the press release.
Congressman John Carter, 31st District of Texas, gave the commencement address to students, in which he encouraged them not to give up and shared a story about President Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign as an example of what someone can do when they don’t give up.
“What matters is ... looking not to your neighbor to your left or right, but looking to your own path,” said Carter during his address. “Believe you can, and you can.”
Col. Henry C. Parry of the Fort Hood garrison also gave welcoming remarks to the students on behalf of Fort Hood.
During the dissemination of the diplomas, nine students were recognized for completing their education with a 4.0 GPA.
After the remaining students walked the stage, they stood together and faced the crowd of proud parents, family, and friends to move the tassles to the other side of their hat to signal their completion.
One family had three graduates participate in the ceremony. Dorothy Sklarsky-Domitz and her two adult children, Emily Rose Domitz and William Otto Domitz, each received a certificate of completion on Friday. Emily and William also received an associate of science degree.
“I am very, very proud,” Sklarsky-Domitz said. “It’s been a long time coming for me and a long time coming for them.”
They planned to celebrate their shared achievements with a celebration at home later that night.
Although many graduates expressed their content with the level of education they had achieved at CTC, some, like Copperas Cove resident Zachary Einhaus, plan on continuing their education at four-year colleges to receive their bachelor’s.
According to the press release, 1,352 students graduated from CTC worldwide this spring.
