With music thumping over the loud speaker and casserole pans filled with food on nearby folding tables, the lively gathering at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen could have been a family reunion.
But Saturday’s event held a special meaning for 50 attendees and their friends and families — a next step in the long-held dream of becoming an American citizen.
Fifty legal residents from 11 nations received graduation certificates Saturday from a citizenship course conducted by the League of United Latin American Citizens Council #4535 in Killeen.
The free course, which prepares legal permanent residents for naturalization interviews conducted by the U.S. Department of Citizenship and Immigration Services, was the largest ever held in the council’s four-year history of holding classes, according to Raul Villaronga, secretary/treasurer for the council.
Eleven miniature flags arranged at the front of the church annex represented the diverse origins of the 50 graduates, who hail from Mexico, Guyana, Dominica, Palau, Peru, Poland, Santo Domingo, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Peru.
Villaronga said the course, which has an English as a Second Language element and helps applicants with legal assistance, has increased in size each year.
“We have had a bigger and better class each year — and we are just beginning,” he said.
One of the most difficult portions of applying for naturalization is a $750 fee for applicants. However, donations from the Wal-mart at 1400 Lowes Blvd., the council and fellow class members will help defray the cost of two applicants’ fees. The two applicants — Tracy Estanilaus, originally of Palau, and Martha Elena Ramos, originally of Mexico — were both awarded the financial assistance due to their mock naturalization interview results and attendance.
To become a naturalized citizen, applicants must be legal permanent residents for five years and be at least 18 years of age.
Although the bureaucratic and financial hurdles are steep to attain citizenship, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra offered words of encouragement for the applicants.
“I know that many of you waited a long time, and I will say: Don’t give up — I know you won’t,” he said.
Maria Ramos, 32, who was on hand to support her aunt during the graduation, said she was proud of her for working hard toward the goal of becoming a full citizen.
“She has worked hard at this, gave her own time,” Ramos said. “We’re all excited for the next step.”
Due to high demand, the council will hold another citizenship course from Aug. 18 to Dec. 8. The course will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. every Saturday at the Copperas Cove Public Library in Cove.
For more information on the course, contact Villaronga at rgvillaronga@gmail.com or call 1-800-KILLEEN.
