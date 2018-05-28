Scorching temperatures and local graduations will mark the beginning of the summer season this week. There are several Memorial Day ceremonies in the area today and Copperas Cove will host a public meeting Thursday to discuss the potential Business Highway 190 project. Residents can also look forward to fun-filled festivities this weekend at events like the fourth annual Battle of the Food Trucks.
MONDAY
There will be a Memorial Day Observance from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen. The event will honor fallen heroes with prayer and reflection.
MECATX musicians will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at Conder Park, 803 Conder St., Killeen. The MECATX color guard will post the colors and play taps. The senior citizen and youth bands will play patriotic songs. The names of Killeen veterans killed in World War I to the Iraq War will be read. Attendees will receive an American Legion poppy and are asked to bring a lawn chair and water.
Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at 2 p.m. at 202 South Fourth St, Copperas Cove. Lunch will be served after the ceremony.
TUESDAY
Registration for the Temple Public Library Summer Reading Program begins at 10 a.m. at 100 W Adams Ave. The program is free.
WEDNESDAY
The USO Pathfinder program will offer free professional headshot photos from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 50th Street, Fort Hood. No appointment is necessary.
THURSDAY
Copperas Cove and the Texas Department of Transportation will host a public meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W Avenue B, to discuss and receive comments on the proposed Business Highway 190 Project. The meeting will include a project overview presentation beginning at 6 p.m. The project engineer, BSP Engineers, will also be present.
Belton High School graduation is at 7 p.m. at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
FRIDAY
The 20th annual Hot Summer Sounds free summer concert series, presented by Scott & White Heath Plan, will kick off with a performance by Southtown from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Miller Park, 1919 North 1st St., Temple. Attendees should bring lawn chairs and blankets. The series will continue every Friday through July 21.
Salado High School graduation is at 7 p.m. at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Campus Center, 923 University Drive, Belton.
Copperas Cove High School graduation is at 7:30 p.m. at the Bell County Expo Center.
Florence High School graduation is at 8 p.m. at the Florence High School Stadium.
SATURDAY
The Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce of Central Texas will host the fourth annual Battle of the Food Trucks from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 East Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen. The free event will also feature live music, a car show, a lip sync contest and vendors.
Temple High School graduation is at 10 a.m.; Shoemaker High School graduation is at 3 p.m.; and Killeen High School graduation is at 8 p.m. All graduations are at the Bell County Expo Center.
SUNDAY
Ellison High School graduation is at 2 p.m. and Harker Heights High School graduation is at 7 p.m. at the Bell County Expo Center.
Gatesville High School graduation is at 8 p.m. at McKamie Stadium.
