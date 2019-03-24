Heaven’s Haven Learning Center celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday afternoon.
“This has been a two-year process,” Pastor Rodney Gilchurch said to those gathered in attendance. “Our goal is that the children enter the program as infants and when they go off to school,they’ll already know how to write their names and know the alphabet.”
Gilchurch is the pastor of the Liberty Christian Center, which will house the learning center at 4107 Westcliff Road in Killeen.
“We’re so excited and blessed about what we’re going to embark on,” said Lakeesha Sconiers, the director of Heaven’s Haven. “And we’re really praying that we can just touch the lives of children in Killeen as we get them ready for learning.”
Sconiers has been in education since 2004 and started as a teacher before becoming the executive director of a school in Alaska. She has a master’s degree in education.
With her husband serving in the U.S. Army, the Sconiers family relocated to Killeen. Over time, she noticed a need for a learning center on social media.
“One of the things I read on Facebook is that a lot of parents need a quality place to take their children,” Sconiers said.
Seeing the need, Sconiers approached Gilchurch about establishing what Heaven’s Haven said is more than a daycare center.
The facility will open with four classrooms, divided by age groups ranging from infants 6 weeks old to 4-year-olds. There are also two playgrounds on the grounds.
In order to better serve those in the military community, the learning center will operate from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Breakfast, lunch and two snacks will be provided by the on-staff chef, and each student receives a customized curriculum.
The learning center will integrate biblical concepts into the educational curriculum.
“We are open to anyone in the community,” Sconiers said. “But we are operated by a church so children will be exposed to Jesus.
“It’s not something that we’re going to do all day long, but it is a part of the curriculum ... mainly introducing them to the Bible and who Jesus is.”
The facility has a capacity of up to 42 children and is still enrolling students. Heaven’s Haven is licensed by the state of Texas and is in the process of earning its accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
All staff undergo background checks and are qualified educational professionals.
“We’re very blessed that we have a lot of people here who have worked at centers and are already certified,” Sconiers said. “We actually have people who have owned centers in the past so it’s pulled together really well to come in and open up rather quickly.”
The registration fee for new families is $45 up front, along with the first week’s tuition.
Tuition is $145 a week for children between 6 weeks old and 12 months. Children 13 months to 4 years old have a weekly tuition of $125. There is a $10 discount per child after the second child.
Included in the fees is a $100 yearly fee, which includes the individualized customized curriculum, and can be billed over the 12 months.
“On the 1st of April, we are anticipating our first children in,” Gilchurch noted. “And we’re just excited about it.”
Those interested in learning more can attend the learning center’s open house Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Parents are more than welcome to come out, tour our facility and meet our staff,” Sconier said. “We can answer any questions they may have.
“And, hopefully, they’ll want to join our family soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.