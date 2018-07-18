A brush and grass fire that consumed around 200 acres of private property on Highway 36 and Farm to Market Road 182 near Gatesville since Monday has been contained but crews have had to return to the site, an official said on Wednesday afternoon.
"They still have had to go back and forth to put out hot spots, and there have been a couple more (grass and brush) fires since then," said Chief Deputy Mark Wilcox. "It's going to be a busy summer for us, an ongoing process."
Another county official said the fire was mostly contained as of Tuesday evening.
“The last update I received was at 5:40 p.m. (Tuesday) and the fire was 90 percent contained and mopping up continued,” said Ray Ashby, a Coryell County Commissioner, said Wednesday morning. “There’s still a danger of rekindle over the next couple of days because of dry fuel and low relative humidity.”
Ashby said no heat injuries have been reported.
Firefighters and bulldozer operators have been working since Monday evening to extinguish the blaze. Summer temperatures soared to 103 degrees on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.