After a grass fire on Monday, a Harker Heights Fire Department official is reminding folks to take precautions while Bell County is under a burn ban.
A grass fire destroyed a barn, damaged a residence and burned 1 acre of land on Monday in an unincorporated portion of Bell County, said Andrew Latimer with Harker Heights Fire Department, in a news release on Tuesday.
No injuries were reported.
A strike team was formed because the fire was “fast-moving and fueled by high winds and dry conditions,” Latimer said.
Additionally, the team had limited water supply, he said.
The strike team that responded to the scene in the 200 block of Brenda included the Harker Heights Fire Department, Killeen Fire Department, Copperas Cove Fire Department, Central Bell County Fire & Rescue and Southwest Bell Volunteer Fire Department.
He said the Texas Forest Service provided bulldozer assistance.
“The Harker Heights Fire Department would like to remind the residents of Bell County that we are currently under a burn ban, and we are under a very high fire danger,” Latimer said.
He advised folks to be mindful when welding, discarding cigarettes and cooking up Fourth of July barbecue.
