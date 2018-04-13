A grass fire was reported in west Killeen at Cody Poe Road and Edgefield Street. Firefighters are on the way to the small blaze in a field of reeds.
The story will be updated.
Emily Hilley-Sierzchula is reporter for the Killeen Daily Herald. Reach her at emilys@kdhnews.com
Herald reporter
