1. Yes. The new chief and his department are employing new strategies to curb crime.

2. Yes. The public is now more engaged in the effort; the rate will continue to fall.

3. No. As long as the courts keep putting criminals back on the street, it’s a losing fight.

4. No. Killeen’s police don’t have the manpower and resources to keep crime in check.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say what the long-term trend will be at this point.

