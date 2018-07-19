Area firefighters have had their hands full this week, and at least two more wildfires sprang up Thursday.
No injuries were reported in a grass fire around 2 p.m. Thursday off Harmon Road in Copperas Cove, according to Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young.
Some structures around the 150-acre blaze were threatened, but firefighters were able to safely secure the area before any of them could be damaged, Young said. No cause has yet been determined.
A separate 50-acre wildfire was reported on Fort Hood around 3:30 p.m., post officials said. At least six vehicles, including a bulldozer, and more than a dozen firefighters and other personnel were responding to that blaze in a training area north of Killeen, said Chris Haug, a Fort Hood spokesman.
He said no habitats or structures were at risk.
It was one of two fires still burning Thursday at Fort Hood, where a blaze popped up Tuesday that burned around 150 to 200 acres in the post’s “impact area,” used for weapons training. Officials are letting that fire — which poses no danger to structures — burn itself out, Haug said.
He said officials are not clear on the cause of either fire, but it’s possible they may have started from live-fire ammunitions training, combined with dry and hot conditions.
On Monday, about 200 acres burned near Gatesville caused when a hay baler hit rock and creating a spark.
In Lampasas County near Cove, a fire reported about 11 p.m. Wednesday destroyed about seven cars in a lot owned by A1 Transmission on Big Divide Road and U.S. Highway 190, according to Lampasas Fire Marshal Ronnie Withers. No injuries were reported.
Withers said the fire was contained to the lot. No cause has been determined at this time.
Both Lampasas and Cove fire departments responded to the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.