Grateful to be alive: Copperas Cove man talks about motorcycle wreck that nearly claimed his life

LAMPASAS — It was five days before Thanksgiving and Paul “Hippie” Munsel was cruising home from work on his beloved 1980 Harley Sportster when the unthinkable happened.
“I’d just left the shop here (in Lampasas) and was headed back home to Cove (on Highway 190),” Munsel recalled. “It was a pleasant evening, and I was just enjoying the ride.
“I got out close to County Road 3080, I believe it was, between Lampasas and Kempner, and I saw a car coming toward me, in his outside lane. Then he switched lanes real quick, and then he switched into the center-turn lane, with no signals. I’d been riding motorcycles 52 years prior to that, and it was just the instinct that (I knew) he was going to turn.
“I rolled off the throttle and started to apply the brake, and he turned right in front of me. I tried to miss him, but I just couldn’t. He stopped when he saw me, and I slid into the side of his car. My rear wheel hit his, stood the motorcycle up, and crushed my right leg below the knee, and my right foot.”
Munsel was flown by helicopter ambulance to Seaton Medical Center in Round Rock, where doctors tried to repair his shredded foot and leg.
“I woke up the next morning and saw that my leg was bandaged all the way up to here,” he said, pointing to his hip. “I still didn’t know exactly what was going on. I was told it was a bad fracture, and they don’t know if they can fix it.”
Munsel, a native of Shelbyville, Ind., moved to Texas 40 years ago after a stint at Fort Hood and serving in Vietnam for a year with the U.S. Air Force. He lived in Johnson City and Austin; then a visit to Hearne in the Bryan-College Station area turned into a 35-year stay. That is also where he acquired the unique nickname.
“I went over there to help a buddy get a Chevrolet body shop reopened,” Munsel explains. “I figured I’d be there about six weeks — two months, at the most — and I needed a place to live while I was there.
“I went to talk to a guy about a rental house, and he said, ‘I don’t rent to no damn hippies.’ My beard was down to here (halfway down his chest) and my hair was down my back. So I went back to work, and a couple of days later, that same guy called my buddy and said, ‘You still got that damn hippie down there? Tell him to come on back down here. I might have a place for him.’
“That’s how it got started, and it just stuck.”
A lifelong motorcycle enthusiast and mechanic, Munsel — who also worked for 18 years as a paramedic — remembers most all of that life-changing Saturday in November 2017, although parts of the ordeal are a little hazy.
“I came off the bike … I remember being in the air, spinning around to my left side, and landing on my left arm,” he explained. “I slid down the highway for what seemed like forever. Once I stopped, I knew I was injured, and I kind of looked around to see where I was at. That’s when I realized I was in a traffic lane, and I’m like, ‘There’s going to be an 18-wheeler or a little car come around this curve, and that’s gonna be it.’
“There were people who stopped real fast, got out and directed traffic around us. Then, an off-duty paramedic from Killeen stopped — he told me his name was Cody — and me being a former medic, I did a head-to-toe assessment on the inside, and he did one on the outside. I told him, ‘I think my femur is fractured,’ and he said, ‘It’s not your femur, it’s your lower leg. It’s an open fracture.’
“I never looked down, and I’ve never seen pictures of the damaged leg. I didn’t want to know how bad it was, and I didn’t want to move until my spine was stabilized. That’s one of the first things they teach you in EMS training — secure the cervical spine. So I lay there until they got EMS on scene.
“I had a little bit of burning, but I had no pain. This was the Saturday before Thanksgiving, and I was worried my kids were going to have to plan a funeral, instead of a Thanksgiving — but they didn’t.”
Despite their best efforts, doctors could not save Munsel ’s damaged leg and foot, and wound up amputating a few inches below the knee a few days after the crash. He had no quarrel with the decision.
“I told the trauma surgeon, if he couldn’t fix it, take it off. I don’t want a bunch of steel rods or anything. Just take it off.”
Doctors told him it would take up to 18 months before he’d be able to walk again, but Munsel told everyone he’d be up and around in six — a deadline he just missed.
“My (prosthetic) foot was back-ordered, so I had to wait an extra two weeks. I had to use a walker at first, then crutches, then I went to a cane, but I was having a lot of pain. I went back to my surgeon, and I had to have more surgery.I’ve had 15 surgeries so far, and I’ve had skin grafts. That was worse than the worst sunburn I’ve had – and I’ve had some that were really bad.”
Munsel is back on his feet now, back to work, walking without a noticeable limp, grateful to be alive, and even riding motorcycles again.
There have been difficult days, weeks, and months, but the 67-year-old father of three and grandfather of five with another on the way, says he is blessed.
“I tell folks that I didn’t see a bright light, and I didn’t smell fire and brimstone, so I guess God’s not ready for me yet, and Satan’s afraid I’ll take over.
“I guess the biggest thing is … I don’t feel like a complete man anymore. If I want to date, who’s going to want to date somebody like me. That’s one of the rough things. But, then, also … my youngest son and I’d had a falling out, and we hadn’t been close in a while. The night of the wreck, he was the first one at the hospital. If this is what it took to get that boy back in my life, I don’t have a problem with it at all.”
