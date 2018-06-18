A Copperas Cove police officer helped ensure the safety of residents whose Killeen home caught fire Sunday night, an official said on Monday.
The Killeen Fire Department was dispatched around 8:40 p.m. to the 1700 block of Greenwood Avenue, finding the side of the home on fire, said Captain Ethan Gingerich of the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office.
“The officer was driving by, saw the fire and notified the occupants their home was on fire,” he said.
The two adults and two children got out of the home safely and were not injured, he said.
“The Red Cross is assisting them,” Gingerich said. “We have a really good working relationship.”
The officer and the residents “attempted to extinguish the fire with a garden hose but it spread to the side of the house,” he said. The house has minimal interior damage, with most damage limited to the house siding.
Investigators determined the cause of the accidental fire was grill briquettes dumped too close to the house.
“The homeowners believed the briquettes were extinguished but they weren’t,” Gingerich said.
Grill-related fires often are preventable.
“I suggest using copious amounts of water and keeping briquettes in the grill where they’re contained, and let them cool for at least a day,” he said.
Fourteen firefighters responded to the scene in three engines and one rescue truck, he said.
