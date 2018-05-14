The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a “food desert” as an “area that lacks access to affordable fruits, vegetables, whole grains and low fat milk,” and according to the USDA, Killeen is one of those areas.
The Refuge Corporation, based in Copperas Cove, is trying to change that with its mobile food bank, which, in addition to the usual canned and dry goods, and bread, also includes fresh produce including oranges, apples, carrots, onions and potatoes.
“We’re promoting nutrition,” said Joseph Solomon, executive director of The Refuge Corporation.
The nonprofit organization holds mass distributions of food at various locations once a month. This month’s distribution will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the corner of Eighth Street and Avenue C in downtown Killeen.
While The Refuge Corporation will run the event, they are partnering with the Rivers of Living Waters Church and the Christian Assistance Network.
The Refuge Corporation is an outreach of the Christian House of Prayer Ministries.
Originally begun in 1997, it has been an agency of the United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area since that time, with the mobile food bank coming in March 2017.
The advent of the mobile food bank brought partnerships with the nonprofits Central Texas Food Bank and Feeding America, and Panera Bread.
The idea for the mobile food bank was inspired by the church’s annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway, as well as the knowledge that fresh produce was missing from local food banks, making it even harder for people to eat healthy, nutritious meals, Solomon said.
“Our goal (was) to have a mass distribution once a month. Between that we’d like to go to different neighborhoods,” he said.
With that goal in mind, the mobile food bank began with only one pickup and a few personal vehicles, distributing a few donations to senior centers and low-income housing.
“We can’t help everybody, but we can certainly help somebody,” Solomon said, adding that is still his current philosophy.
However, the program has grown so much that it requires the rental of two 26-foot trucks. And program leaders are considering purchasing a refrigerated truck just to hold the produce,
Distribution locations have included the Christian House of Prayer parking lot, Lions Club Park and the Killeen Community Center.
Last month alone 767 people came to get the free food.
This requires a serious amount of advanced planning on Solomon’s and his staff’s part. They must first have already designated the next location, then set the date.
In the meanwhile, they must be gathering donations, to include the bread donations from Panera Bread, and order additional food from the Central Texas Food Bank.
Then they have to rent the trucks and, finally, load them the night before the distribution, requiring many volunteers and a lot of heavy lifting.
This month, the trucks will be filled with over 1,000 pounds of bread and cakes; 4,000 pounds of fruits and vegetables; and 6,000 pounds of canned and dried goods, all donated by the various organizations, as well as the community.
Each person receives an average of three to four bags, or about 50 pounds, of food.
It may sound like a lot, but there are always people who have to be turned away, so there is always a need for more donations.
“We want to reach more and more every time, and feed as many as we can,” Solomon said.
“We are so blessed, so proud of what we’ve been allowed to do. ... It’s not about us; it’s about the people we can serve,” he said.
Saturday’s distribution is open to anyone in need.
The Refuge Corporation is always in need of donations.
For monetary donations, go to www.therefugecorporation.org, or call the office at 254-547-6753.
For food donations, items can be dropped off at the Christian House of Prayer in Killeen, or call the Refuge offices to arrange for someone to come to pick up a donation.
Volunteers are also always welcome; call the office number for more information.
