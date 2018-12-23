Joy was the theme, and joy was expressed throughout the room Sunday evening as close to 100 people attended the annual Christmas program at the Cathedral of Deliverance and Praise Church of God in Christ in Killeen.
The event featured performers and praise groups from several area churches, including Westside Baptist Church, Bethesda Fellowship, Temple of Restoration Church of God in Christ, Garden of Gethsename Church of God in Christ, Agape Church of God in Christ, Bibleway Church of God in Christ, Destiny World Outreach, Greater Vision Community Church and Liberty Christian Church.
The musical program, entitled “Joyful, Joyful We Adore Thee,” showcased solo musicians and singers, a mime group, and a citywide youth choir made up of children aged 2 to 12 from six local churches.
“This is a repeat thing that we do, and I feel so blessed to get to come together with these other pastors and their churches,” said Bishop LaDell Thomas Jr., pastor of the Cathedral of Deliverance and Praise Church of God in Christ. “I am thankful that we can reach across the city to make this happen.”
At the conclusion of the program, the church gave donated toys and gifts, sharing the spirit of Christmas with the children of the community.
