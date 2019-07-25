A woman told Temple Police she was robbed of her phone while hanging out with friends.
On the way to a gas station, a unknown man wanted to borrow her phone, so she let him. He then refused to give it back, pulled out a gun and made the victim get out of the vehicle before leaving her there on Airport Road, spokesman Cody Weems said Wednesday.
