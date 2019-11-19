CRIME graphic

Twenty-nine guns — mostly handguns – were stolen from Pawn Palace, 101 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights around 3 p.m. Saturday. Along with the guns, an unknown amount of jewelry and nearly $6,000 in cash and checks were stolen, according to a Harker Heights police report.

The guns stolen included a Colt Combat Commander 70 series pistol valued at $850, a Springfield XD 40 pistol valued at $430 and a Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 rifle valued at $350.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.