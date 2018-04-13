A 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms today will raise temperatures into the mid-80s, but bring cooler conditions for the weekend.
The National Weather Service predicts gusty winds as high as 30 mph today, as well.
"We'll see a cold front moving through overnight Friday," said Bianca Villanueva, meteorologist with the NWS Dallas/Fort Worth office. Winds will shift to the northwest by Saturday morning, bringing the chilly temperatures.
Gusty wind conditions will continue through Tuesday, but the sun will make Saturday and Sunday pleasant, with highs both days reaching the mid-60s.
"That's pretty chilly for April," Villanueva said.
Monday, the winds will again be a factor as the temperatures rise back toward 80 degrees.
Tuesday's wind will mix with sun and a high in the mid-80s.
On Tuesday night, the winds will calm, with lows dropping to around 60.
Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be sunny, with highs in the low 80s.
