By Stephanie Ratts Grissom
Herald correspondent
HARKER HEIGHTS — CrossFit Harker Heights held its very first blood drive in conjunction with the American Red Cross on Saturday.
The event took place at CrossFit Harker Heights, located in the Central Texas Athletic Club (formerly the Peloton Ridge Country Club), at 701 Sun Meadows Drive.
Jessica Amaro of the Heart of Texas chapter of the American Red Cross said that as of Saturday, and since Hurricane Florence, there have been over 200 blood drive cancellations nationwide.
This has resulted in a shortfall of 3,700 units of blood, Amaro said. “We don’t know what the long-term impact of the collection deficits will be.” These deficits mean that every blood drive is even more important, she said, and every bit helps.
Event coordinator Megan Kubatzkeactually began planning Saturday’s blood drive back in June.
“We wanted to find a way to help the community. This was one of our first ways to give back,” she said. She was the first donor of the morning.
Though the drive may have been planned well before Hurricane Florence made an appearance, the timing of this drive was fortuitous. Kubatzke and her family just moved to this area from Fort Stewart, Georgia, and she said she has family in North Carolina.
“Hopefully some of this blood will go to them, since there’s a definite need,” she said.
Matthew Eseroma, co-owner of CrossFit Harker Heights, was also among the first donors of the morning.
“This is a community-based business,” he said. “We’re building a community in a community. We’re giving back.”
Kubatzke said their goal for the day was 25 donors, which they exceeded; they brought in a total of 28 units of blood for the Red Cross.
“I was very excited when Megan reached out to us,” Amaro said. “We had not collected from Harker Heights in quite some time, and we’re hoping that more businesses will partner with the Red Cross in the Harker Heights area.”
For anyone interested in donating, visit redcrossblood.org, and type in the appropriate ZIP code; it will give a list of all drives in the area.
For more information on sponsoring a drive, contact Jessica Amaro at jessica.amaro@redcross.org.
