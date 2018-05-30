H-E-B has issued a voluntary all-store recall for 18 EconoMax and Hill Country Fare ice creams and Creamy Creations sherbets for broken metal in processing equipment found during routine maintenance, according to a news release.
The affected products were distributed to stores in Texas and Mexico.
To date, there have been no injuries reported due to this incident.
The following products have been recalled:
- EconoMax Neopolitan, 4 quarts, with best-by dates of June 1, 2019, through June 23, 2019.
- EconoMax Neopolitan, 56 ounces, with a best-by date of June 24, 2019.
- EconoMax Vanilla, 4 quarts, with best-by dates of May 24, 2019, through June 17, 2019.
- EconoMax Vanilla, 56 ounces, with best-by dates of May 26, 2019, through May 27, 2019.
- Hill Country Fare Chocolate, 4.5 quarts, with a best-by date of June 24, 2019.
- Hill Country Fare Cookies and Cream, 56 ounces, with best-by dates of May 27, 2019, through May 28, 2019.
- Hill Country Fare Fudge Revel, 4.5 quarts, with best-by dates of June 7, 2019, though June 8, 2019.
- Hill Country Fare Neopolitan, 4.5 quarts, with best-by dates of June 3, 2019, through June 22, 2019.
- Hill Country Fare Neopolitan, 56 ounces, with a best-by date of June 25, 2019.
- Hill Country Fare Neopolitan (Mexico), 4.5 quarts, with best-by dates of June 17, 2019, through June 18, 2019.
- Hill Country Fare Strawberry Revel, 4.5 quarts, with best-by dates of June 8, 2019, through June 9, 2019.
- Hill Country Fare Vanilla, 4.5 quarts, with best-by dates of June 6, 2019, through June 7, 2019.
- H-E-B Creamy Creations Fruit Punch Sherbet, 1 quart, with a best-by date of Dec. 22.
- H-E-B Creamy Creations Lime Sherbet, 1 quart, with best-by dates of Nov. 19 through Nov. 20.
- H-E-B Creamy Creations NSA Orange Sherbet, 1 quart, with a best-by date of Nov. 28.
- H-E-B Creamy Creations NSA Strawberry Sherbet, 1 quart, with best-by dates of Nov. 27 through Nov. 28.
- H-E-B Creamy Creations Orange Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl, 1 quart, with best-by dates of Dec. 10 though Dec. 11.
- H-E-B Creamy Creations Rainbow Sherbet, 1 quart, with best-by dates of Dec. 11 through Dec. 12.
- H-E-B Creamy Creations Strawberry Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl, 1 quart, with best-by dates of Nov. 26 though Nov. 27.
All products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves. H-E-B is working to have the products back on shelves as soon as possible, the company said.
Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund.
Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
