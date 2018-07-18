A recall of two types of ice cream has been issued by H-E-B today due to broken metal in the food, according to a news release issued by the grocery store.
"H-E-B is voluntarily issuing a recall for two variety packs of Creamy Creations ice cream and sherbets in 3-ounce cups due to broken metal found in processing equipment during routine maintenance," the release said.
So far, no injuries or deaths related to the recalled items have been reported, according to the release. All products have reportedly already been removed from store shelves, and H-E-B is working to put the products back on the shelves as quickly as possible.
