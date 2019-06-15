COPPERAS COVE — H-E-B Plus Copperas Cove in partnership with the Cove Chamber of Commerce, Carlson Law Firm, and Centex Run Series hosted this years’ annual 5K Summer Run to Fun on Saturday morning at South Park in Copperas Cove.
Age is just a number, and this years’ runners proved that when they took to the starting block. This year’s run included participants ranging from ages 11 to 70 years of age.
“I am excited about today’s event and can’t wait to see how it all unfolds,” said Alicia Menard, Copperas Cove Chamber president. “We have over 200 residents from Copperas Cove and adjoining communities represented here today.”
While this years’ 5K route seemed straightforward and easy to follow, many racers got lost on the prescribed route, thus reporting different miles at the end of their individual run.
“My watch said I came I did 2.95 miles which is odd. Many people were confused and turned around earlier than they should,” said Felicity Cunningham, a participant. “If it were any race, it wouldn’t be a big deal but since it’s for points and some people ran the wrong way we didn’t run the same distance. Some might win when they didn’t run as far as everyone else. Overall, it was a good experience, though.”
This year winners were selected from each age category, and then an overall winner for the male and female categories was chosen.
“We are aiming to raise $4,500 for this years’ event,” said Menard.
“I am extremely happy to be here today with my wife. It was a bit difficult at times because of steep hills which made it challenging,” said Scott Ayres. “It was fun, nonetheless. Because of events like these, I was able to lose over 200 pounds. Looking forward to the next one.”
