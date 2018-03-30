A variety of GTC halogen light bulbs are being recalled by H-E-B due to the potential for shattering.
H-E-B issued the recall Thursday, which involves approximately 2.5 million units.
The company received 14 reports of the light bulbs shattering while in a lamp or light fixture, prompting the recall. Two individuals also reported receiving minor injuries when the bulbs shattered.
According to the H-E-B press release, the "GTC Natural Light" halogen bulbs come in blue and red cardboard packaging and were sold in packages of 2 or 4 bulbs, in either soft or clear white colors. The bulbs involved in the recall include 25 watt, 40 watt, 60 watt, 75 watt and 100 watt varieties.
H-E-B advises customers who may have purchased the bulbs to stop using them immediately and return them to the nearest H-E-B store for a full refund.
The full list of UPC codes for the GTC halogen bulbs can be found on the website: www.heb.com/static-page/article-template/gtc-halogen-light-bulbs-recall.
