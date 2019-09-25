H-E-B 1.JPG

Killeen's downtown H-E-B store is seen Wednesday. The grocery store, located at 809 N. Gray Street, is scheduled to close Oct. 20.

 Artie Phillips | Herald

When Killeen’s downtown H-E-B closes Oct. 20, there will only be two grocery stores in the city north of Interstate 14. For shoppers without easy access to transportation, that is a problem.

“I am upset because they are closing, but there is nothing we can do right now,” said District 1 city councilwoman Shirley Fleming, whose district houses the downtown H-E-B, 809 N. Gray St. “I spoke with Leslie Sweet (public relations specialist for H-E-B) last night, and they will still be providing a lot of help for area residents.”

artie@kdhnews.com

