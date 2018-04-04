A number of area H-E-B employees will be honored as Women of Distinct on Friday in Waco.
The women were nominated by their peers and selected based on the qualities of dedication to excellence in customer service and positive impact on co-workers.
Each Woman of Distinction will receive a special pin as a token of appreciation during Friday's ceremony.
Those being honored as H-E-B Women of Distinction from this area are:
• Debbie Lynn, Copperas Cove
• Laura Chaves, Harker Heights
• Melissa Correa, Killeen
• Erika Lara, Killeen
• Rachel McNutt, Killeen
The ceremony will take place at Ridgewood Country Club, Waco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.