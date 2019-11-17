Following the closure of the downtown Killeen H-E-B, 809 N. Gray St., the grocery store announced that it would host a mobile food pantry for area residents in the parking lot of closed store. The second of three scheduled food pantries will be held Monday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
“We will be providing large-scale fresh fruit distribution and other produce,” H-E-B spokesman Johnny Mojica said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.