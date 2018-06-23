H-E-B is voluntarily issuing a quality withdrawal for certain H-E-B and Hill Country Fare bread and buns due to an imbalance in the yeast provided by a supplier, the company announced Saturday.
The imbalance in yeast resulted in possible unfavorable smell and flavor but does not present a health risk, according to H-E-B. The affected products were distributed to stores in Texas and Mexico.
All products related to this quality withdrawal have been removed from store shelves.
The quality withdrawal impacts products with a “best by” date between June 26 and July 2.
Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund. Customers who have any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Standard Time.
Visit www.newsroom.heb.com for the full list of recalled bread products.
