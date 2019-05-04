Don’t look now, but more rain should dump over the Killeen area this coming week.
A brief reprieve from precipitation this weekend will give way to a week full of rain chances, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Conditions will be ideal for it, said meteorologist Monique Sellers.
Sellers said moisture rising from the Gulf of Mexico and an approaching upper-level system will mix together for chances of rain between 30 to 50% each day this week starting Monday in the Killeen area.
“We’re really seeing it piling up,” Sellers said. Since Thursday, Killeen has accumulated more than 2 inches of rain, according to readings from Skylark Field Airport.
A slight cold front in addition to the expected rain is expected to make its way through Central Texas around Wednesday
The high temperature Sunday is expected to be 84 with a low of 66.
Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 80 and a low of 66.
Tuesday should see a high of 85 and a low of 70.
The high Wednesday is expected to be 84 with a low of 67.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level sits nearly 4 feet above normal elevation, and Belton Lake is nearly 5 feet above normal elevation, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
