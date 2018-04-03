A cluster of storms from the west brought a brief but strong rain to the Killeen area on Tuesday and walnut-sized hail in Copperas Cove and other areas of Coryell County.
While the rain came swift and hard, it only brought approximately 0.16 of an inch worth of rain at both Skylark Field and Fort Hood’s Robert Gray Army Airfield, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
A brief period of sunshine followed by a strong cold front brought heavy winds with gusts reaching up to 40 miles per hour Tuesday evening, with the temperature falling to the low 40s overnight.
The rain caused several power outages affecting more than 2,600 customers at one point in the Killeen area, according to Oncor. Power was restored shortly after.
The skies will clear today, however, although the lingering effects of the cold front will keep temperatures reaching into only the mid-60 degree range, said meteorologist Lee Carlaw. Thursday will be clear most of the day with temperatures reaching the mid 70s.
Clouds are expected to roll in again Thursday night, and although Friday is supposed to be cloudy, temperatures will rise to near 80 degrees prior to another front coming in Friday evening, Carlaw said. The front will bring a 60-percent chance of rain and drop temperatures back down into the 60s on Saturday.
