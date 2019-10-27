Candy, costumes and trick-or-treating: Halloween is an exciting time, especially for children. But the delicious treats can easily become dangerous for kids with food allergies or sensitivities.

“As many as 6 million children in the United States have some form of food allergy,” said Beverly Hodges, director of nutrition services at AdventHealth Central Texas. “Due to the severity of some food allergies, the slightest exposure causes immediate complications.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.