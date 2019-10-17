The Mayborn Science Theater will host its’s October Classic Movie Nite on Friday with two Halloween-themed movies at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. First up is “Hocus Pocus” starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker which follows three villainous, yet comedic witches who are inadvertently resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween. Back to life, the trio plot to continue their plan to capture the souls of all of Salem’s children.
The second feature at 7:30 p.m. is Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” The stop-motion, animated musical dark fantasy tells the story of Jack Skellington, the King of “Halloween Town,” who stumbles through a portal to “Christmas Town” and decides to celebrate the holiday. Jack ultimately decides it is unfair for Christmas Town alone to enjoy the holiday and announces he and the citizens of Halloween Town will take over Christmas this year.
