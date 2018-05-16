Harbor Freight, a business that sells power tools and home supplies, has recalled several different chainsaws after discovering a dangerous fault.
Portland, One Stop Gardens and Chicago Electric 14-inch chainsaws have been recalled do to a problem with the on/off switch. According to a news release issued by Harbor Freight, the switch can fail, causing the chainsaw to continue to run even when the switch is in the "off" position.
Replacement chainsaws will be available at local Harbor Freight stores on Monday.
Harbor Freight Tools in Killeen is located at 704 S. Fort Hood St.
