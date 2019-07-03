For roughly 16 years the Harker Heights High School Knights has hosted a summer camp to teach boys and girls the fundamentals of basketball, and this year they decided to combine the camps.
The camp was run by both the boys head basketball coach Celneque Bobbitt and the girls head basketball coaches Shirretha Nelson from Harker Heights. Bobbitt has been a part of the camp since the building was established and coach Nelson has been helping with the camp for 12 years now, but it was her first year doing a combined boys and girls camp.
Nelson enjoys being a part of the camp to prolong the sport of women’s basketball.
“Anytime you get to promote basketball, especially to young girls, it prolongs our sport and the opportunity to get more girls to come out and play, and being a Killeen girl myself I think it’s important to promote every little girl and introduce them to a basketball,” Nelson said.
A sensitive subject for Nelson is how underrated girls basketball is. She said she believes they do not get the respect they deserve.
“I don’t think we get the due justice because we put in just as much time, we work just as hard, if not harder, and we get overlooked a lot of times. We don’t fill out the bleachers all the time and I’m a little sensitive in regards to that,” Nelson said
For many years the boys and girls camps were held separately, but this year Bobbitt and Nelson decided to combine the two of them and Nelson enjoyed getting to do it.
“I enjoyed having same site this year, because we pull in a crowd and we were really successful,” Nelson said.
For Nelson the reason she keeps helping every year comes back to trying to put a passion in these girls.
“Introducing it to young kids allows us the opportunity to hopefully fulfill a passion that they can grow into later on. The earlier we can introduce it and they have fun with it, they’re going to enjoy it and want to come back,” Nelson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.