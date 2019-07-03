Summer camps continue with Harker Heights High School hosting a basketball camp for the 16th year.
It was a three-day camp that was open to kids in first through ninth grade. Boy’s head basketball coach Celneque Bobbitt and girl’s head coach Shirretha Nelson were running the camp with Bobbitt’s assistant coaches and some of the high school players helping with drills.
Prior to the event they had 17 kids registered. When the coaches arrived for the first day, 32 kids were at the door, according Bobbitt.
The coaches focused on teaching the kids the basics with some of the drills they worked on. They worked on drills for dribbling, layups and improving their form while shooting.
One of the high school players that came to help with drills was actually a former participant.
“Well when I was a kid, I had come when I was real little, but this is my first year really helping,” senior point guard Matthies Nero said.
Nero believes going to the camp made him the player he is today.
“They really helped me find, as a kid, what I could do best and my strengths and how I can work on them. As I got older, I just added on to it,” Nero said.
Coach Bobbitt has been a part of this camp since it started in 1995, and he has continued to be a part of it because he wishes he had something like it when he was younger. “I’m a kid that actually grew up in Killeen. I went to Manor, I went to Clarke Elementary School, Meadows, and I needed things like this,” Bobbitt said. “I remember when I was in high school and they put a camp on. I actually learned some good post moves and stuff that I took back to the court that week and it actually worked,” Bobbitt said.
These kids showing up to the camp on the week of Fourth of July showed Coach Bobbitt that the kids still care about basketball. “A lot of kids want to get better and a lot of parents want their kids to have those experiences. It’s just great that we have 30 kids show up. That just lets us know how instrumental basketball is. I wouldn’t think it would be that much on Fourth of July week but we have a full gym,” Coach Bobbitt said.
