HARKER HEIGHTS — Hundreds of members of the LGBTQ community, as well as supporters, gathered in Carl Levin Park in Saturday for the inaugural Central Texas Pride event.
Many people gathered at the main gazebo for a drag show. Others walked around browsing merchandise from the many vendors. Art exhibits lined the perimeter of the event area.
Maureen Pearce sat conversing with her friends Alexis Quinones and Elijah Woodard outside a tent at the park. Pearce’s reasons for coming to the pride event were twofold.
First, she said, she is a proud bisexual woman. Second, she is also proud of the art she was selling.
“I also am actually proud of my artwork, as well, to be able to demonstrate my creativity,” she said.
Pearce’s art is a cartoon, comic book style.
“[I] love super heroes, so big nerd myself,” Pearce said.
Near the southeastern edge of the event area, one could find several women with T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase “Free Mom Hugs.”
One of the ladies who was offering the hugs, Brittany Harris of Harker Heights, posted on social media asking if anyone wanted to join her.
“I just look for all kinds of ways to spread love and kindness,” Harris said. “It’s been therapeutic for me, not just them.
“I think we’ve had so many people actually cry in our arms.”
Not long after, one female received a hug from the moms, and as she was walking away, she said, “That’s just what I needed.”
Central Texas Pride was co-organized by two Central Texas College Students, Greyson Lightbourn and Dakota Widenor. Lightbourn said they wanted this year’s event to be open to the public.
“Last year’s event was mainly for students, and this one we wanted to open up to the public,” he said.
The location for next year’s pride event is undetermined, although Nolanville is a strong consideration.
Widenor said Nolanville offers the amenities they are looking for to support the event, such as an indoor facility and a butterfly garden.
