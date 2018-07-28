HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Public Library was full of medieval fun during the “Lords and Ladies, Knights and Villains” event on Saturday afternoon.
About 200 people crowded into the library, with more coming in as the afternoon progressed. Boys were dressed as knights, girls as their favorite princesses; library staff and volunteers were costumed as such favorites as Snow White, the Evil Queen, the Queen of Hearts, Alice from “Alice in Wonderland” (complete with white rabbit), Robin Hood, and even Ursula (complete with eels) from “The Little Mermaid.”
Maggie Fieseler of Killeen brought her three children with her to the event, and said her daughter Rayne, 7, has been eager to wear her princess Belle costume again.
“Since she found out about this, she’s been trying to wear it every day,” said the mother.
Children’s librarian Amanda Hairston dressed as a “Texas Fairy Godmother,” a monarch butterfly, “…because the monarch butterfly is the Texas state insect,” she said to several children who made wishes with her.
Activities included castle building, puppets, face painting, Wii archery, and catapult practice. There were arts and crafts for the children, as well, where they got to make their own crowns and heraldry flags.
“This is a day to just have fun,” Hairston said.
Next month, the Heights library will be hosting a children’s area at the Bell County Comic Con Aug. 4-5, and will be kicking off Geekfest at Central Texas College with a Harry Potter Yule Ball on Aug. 17.
