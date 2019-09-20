The Harker Heights Movie in the Park event will be from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Carl Levin Park Amphitheater, 400 Millers Crossing. The featured movie will be a sing-along-version of “The Greatest Showman.” Attendees are invited to dress in their best circus costumes and join the themed activities before the show.
Harker Heights Movie in the Park is tonight
Staff Report 9
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Boil water notice issued for parts of Killeen, Harker Heights
- A complaint filed to the TEA favors the parent over KISD
- Packers notes: After Aaron Rodgers’ ‘boneheaded’ mistake, Green Bay gets benefit of replay reversal
- Woman accused of spitting on Killeen police officer
- Identity of body found in Killeen still a mystery
- Woman charged; led police to apparent remains of child, 5
- Intersection in Killeen now a four-way
- By popular vote, Hurts Donuts is coming to Killeen (but just on Friday)
- Court enters ‘not guilty’ pleas for Killeen couple accused in death of child
- From West Africa to an eyelash studio in Harker Heights
Images
Commented
- Sewage backup causes human waste, trash to spill into Trimmier Creek (2)
- Youth focal topic at KPD’s ‘Community Conversations’ (2)
- Killeen the fifth best city to live in Texas, US News study says (2)
- Kempner mayor lashes out, calling critics 'cowardly' and 'sadistic' (1)
- Don't be alarmed ... it's a prescribed fire (1)
- Impact fees: Will Killeen charge developers for new roads, pipes at projects? (1)
- Mickey’s Convenience Stores selling assets (1)
- Killeen's FY20 budget, tax rate discussed at public hearing (1)
- Killeen woman’s tragedy leads to book (1)
- Appointed JP accused of theft by deception in complaint (1)
Featured Businesses
The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas Your choice for flooring in Central Texas! Your flooring is more than just the surface you walk on – it's an integral part of your home. With over 35 years of flooring experience, The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas has the resources and knowled…
Experience the difference at one of Well’s Laundry’s 5 convenient locations in Central Texas. The following are a few reasons why you should visit a Wells Laundry, TODAY. SAVE TIME & MONEY LARGE CAPACITY WASHERS & DRYERS Safe & Comfortable Air Conditioned Locations O…
- cpovoa
-
We Are a One Stop Shop for All of Your Web and Digital Needs! From responsive web design optimized for mobile viewing, to SEO and keyword research strategies; we will help you reach any digital marketing goal that you have for your business. We stay up to date on the latest trends to ma…
We are a full service Real Estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of Real Estate in the state of Texas. We are a full-service real estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of real estate in the state of Texas. Click here…
- demouser, kcarmona11, jwcclayton
-
- 0
Established in 1974, the Jim Wright Company "JWC" has grown into the largest full service Rental and Property Management Company in the Fort Hood Area. We serve the needs of over 2,000 tenants and property owners each year with the majority of our customers being military. In addition, we pr…
- apulte
-
CenTex CBD is the first shop in the Temple area that focuses primarily on Cannabidiol (CBD) products. From hemp honey to pet products, our locally owned shop is ready to help you with your CBD needs. We invite you to visit us at 2807 W. Adams, Ste. J., Temple, TX. Our purpose is to offer inf…
American Dollar Saver is a weekly classified and display ad publication distributed for free in over 350 locations in Central Texas. About American Dollar Saver Available every Thursday in various LOCATIONS and communities around Central Texas Auctions Coupons Donations E…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.