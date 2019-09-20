Summer movie

Bruce and Erin Bowles enjoyed their first Movies in Your Park films in the summer of 2017 along with their son Steven, then age 1. Erin Bowles said they are looking forward to attending again this year with 3-year-old Steven, along with their daughter Addy, now 8 months.

 Courtesy photo

The Harker Heights Movie in the Park event will be from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Carl Levin Park Amphitheater, 400 Millers Crossing. The featured movie will be a sing-along-version of “The Greatest Showman.” Attendees are invited to dress in their best circus costumes and join the themed activities before the show.

