HARKER HEIGHTS — More than 130 runners and walkers turned out Saturday morning at Harker Heights Community Park for the first of three 5K “Mug Runs/Walks” planned for 2019.
The Superhero 5K “Mug Run” brought in 134 participants from Alvarado, Belton, Copperas Cove, Florence, Fort Hood, Gatesville, Harker Heights, Kempner, Killeen, Lampasas, Nolanville, Salado, Temple and Waco.
Out-of-town runners came from Chesnnee, South Carolina; Crestwood, Kentucky; Iowa City, Iowa; and Newberg,Indiana.
The weather cooperated completely, with warm sunshine and blue skies replacing the freezing rain and extreme cold at the first “Mug Run” held in December.
The overall winner in the men’s division was Jason Book, 41, of Harker Heights, with a time of 21:59.1
The overall winner in the female division was Angela Cases, 33, of Temple with a time of 23.44.
Contestants were invited to bring their dogs to this race.
Oyn Heldt, 46, of Killeen was one who chose to bring her “Best Friend,” a standard poodle. With Heldt dressed in Wonder Woman shirt, the pair won second place in the female 45-49 age category with a time of 29:05.8.
Leading the pack at the finish line in the Children’s Race, held just before the adult race, were: Sophia McKenna, 8, Isabella Carrera, 9, Grace McKenna, 11, and Nadia Carrera, 9.
Gina Pence, president and CEO of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce said, “It was the perfect day for a 5K run and getting back to the finish line to pick up a brisket taco, and fill up that souvenir beer mug with some local craft beer. The kids enjoyed free root beer. It was a different twist to the average run, and we think it worked.”
