Nursing homes

Indian Oaks nursing home, located at 415 Indian Oaks Drive, in Harker Heights, is seen on Thursday Oct. 16, 2014. 

The Indian Oaks Living Center in Harker Heights is hosting a holiday event for its residents and organizers are inviting the public to go to the nursing home and help make Christmas special for around 150 residents.

The event is from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at the nursing home and there will be snacks, hugs and karaoke, according to organizers.

