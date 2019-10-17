The Harker Heights Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are teaming up for the National Drug Takeback Initiative and hosting a drug take back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, according to information on the police department’s Facebook page.
Residents can bring unused or expired pills to the Harker Heights Police Department, 402 Indian Trail Drive, during that time.
