The Harker Heights Police Department is looking for a woman suspected of theft in a Twin Liquors in Harker Heights.
The woman was wearing a black top and a long skirt and she is suspected of theft at the Twin Liquors in Copperas Cove earlier this year, according to the police department’s Facebook page.
