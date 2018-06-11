The Harker Heights Police Department on Monday released the name of the jogger who died after a morning run last Thursday.
Nicholas Tyler Thomas, 19, of Harker Heights, “died after an organized morning run with several other people,” said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer. “After finishing the run, which left him exhausted, he got into a vehicle with a relative who drove approximately 1 mile before stopping the vehicle to check on Thomas, who was unresponsive.”
Emergency services responded just after 9:30 a.m. to the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway in reference to a call of a man who was not conscious or breathing.
CPR was already in progress by the time EMS arrived but “after all life saving measures were employed, the 19-year-old male who remained unresponsive [and] was transported to Seton Hospital."
Thomas was pronounced dead by Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown. Results from the autopsy have not been released.
