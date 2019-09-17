HHPD investigation

Harker Heights police say this woman used a stolen debit card at H-E-B on Sept. 3.

 Courtesy | Harker Heights Police Facebook

Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department is seeking information on a woman they said used a stolen debit card at H-E-B in Harker Heights on Sept. 3.

The department posted the security camera photos to its Facebook page Monday.

