The Harker Heights Police Department is having a coffee with a cop event from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Starbucks inside Target, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 300, Harker Heights.
The event is kid friendly, and children will receive coloring books and high fives, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
